Real Estate Survey 2020: Regional Result Nordic Baltics

September 10, 2020
Nordic and Baltics
Advisers and Consultants: Overall
2020 2019 Company
1 3 CBRE
2= 5 Newsec
2= 6 Colliers International
4 4 Cushman & Wakefield
5 1 Pangea Property Partners
6 7 Catella
7 8 JLL
8 3 Nordanö (former Leimdörfer)
9 9 Ober-Haus (Realia Group)
10 10 Akershus Eiendom
Advisers and Consultants: Agency - Letting/sales
2020 2019 Company
1 1 CBRE
2 6 Colliers International
3 2 Cushman & Wakefield
4 3 Newsec
