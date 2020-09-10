Surveys Real Estate Survey 2020: Regional Results MENA September 10, 2020 Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy Link URLCopied! Print © 2020 Euromoney Results Index MENA Advisers and Consultants: Overall 2020 2019 Company 1 1 JLL 2 13 CBRE 3 3 Broll Property Group 4 8 Assenta Property Consult 5= 6 Broll Valuation and Advisory Services 5= ENS Africa 7 8 Accenture 8 Savills 8 18 Bowman Gilfillan 10= 5 PricewaterhouseCoopers 10= 4 Northcourt real estate Advisers and Consultants: Agency - Lettings/Sales 2020 2019 Company 1 1 Broll Property Group 2 2 JLL 3 3 Knight Frank 4