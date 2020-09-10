The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Surveys

Real Estate Survey 2020: Regional Results MENA

September 10, 2020
MENA
Advisers and Consultants: Overall
2020 2019 Company
1 1 JLL
2 13 CBRE
3 3 Broll Property Group
4 8 Assenta Property Consult
5= 6 Broll Valuation and Advisory Services
5= ENS Africa
7 8 Accenture
8 Savills
8 18 Bowman Gilfillan
10= 5 PricewaterhouseCoopers
10= 4 Northcourt real estate
Advisers and Consultants: Agency - Lettings/Sales
2020 2019 Company
1 1 Broll Property Group
2 2 JLL
3 3 Knight Frank
4


















