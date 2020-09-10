The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Surveys

Real Estate Survey 2020: Regional Results Latin America

September 10, 2020
Latin America
Advisers and Consultants: Overall
2020 2019 Company
1 2 Cushman & Wakefield
2 1 Colliers International
3 4 JLL
4 3 CBRE
5 Global Property Solutions (GPS)
6= 7 Binswanger
6= 5 Accenture
8 6 TINSA
9 11 Deloitte
10 25 BDO International
Advisers and Consultants: Agency - Lettings/Sales
2020 2019 Company
1 1 Cushman & Wakefield
2 2 Colliers International
3 3 CBRE
4 4 JLL
5


















