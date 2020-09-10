Surveys Real Estate Survey 2020: Regional Results Latin America September 10, 2020 Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy Link URLCopied! Print © 2020 Euromoney Results Index Latin America Advisers and Consultants: Overall 2020 2019 Company 1 2 Cushman & Wakefield 2 1 Colliers International 3 4 JLL 4 3 CBRE 5 Global Property Solutions (GPS) 6= 7 Binswanger 6= 5 Accenture 8 6 TINSA 9 11 Deloitte 10 25 BDO International Advisers and Consultants: Agency - Lettings/Sales 2020 2019 Company 1 1 Cushman & Wakefield 2 2 Colliers International 3 3 CBRE 4 4 JLL 5