Surveys Real Estate Survey 2020: Regional Results Asia Pacific September 10, 2020 Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy Link URLCopied! Print © 2020 Euromoney Results Index Asia Pacific Advisers and Consultants: Agency - Overall 2020 2019 Company 1 2 Cushman & Wakefield 2 1 CBRE 3 3 JLL 4 4 Colliers International 5 5 Savills 6 9 Knight Frank 7 38 Century 21 8 11 KPMG 9 98 RE/MAX 10= 206 Allen & Overy 10= 7 Deloitte Advisers and Consultants: Agency - Lettings/Sales 2020 2019 Company 1 2 Cushman & Wakefield 2 3 JLL 3 1 CBRE 4