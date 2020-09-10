The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Real Estate Survey 2020: Global Results

September 10, 2020
  • Global Advisers and Consultants

  • Global Banks

  • Global Developers

  • Global Investment Managers



Advisers and Consultants: Overall
2020 2019 Company
1 1 Cushman & Wakefield
2 2 CBRE
3 4 JLL
4 3 Colliers International
5 5 Savills
6 12 Knight Frank
7 9 Newsec
8 11 Accenture
9 6 Pangea Property Partners
10 8 Deloitte
11 14 Catella
12 15 EY
13 7 Nordanö (former Leimdörfer)
14 12 KPMG
15 20 Ober-Haus (Realia Group)
16 10 PricewaterhouseCoopers
17 36 RE/MAX
18 45 Century 21
