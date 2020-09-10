Real Estate Survey 2020: Global Results
Global Advisers and Consultants
Global Banks
Global Developers
Global Investment Managers
|Advisers and Consultants: Overall
|2020
|2019
|Company
|1
|1
|Cushman & Wakefield
|2
|2
|CBRE
|3
|4
|JLL
|4
|3
|Colliers International
|5
|5
|Savills
|6
|12
|Knight Frank
|7
|9
|Newsec
|8
|11
|Accenture
|9
|6
|Pangea Property Partners
|10
|8
|Deloitte
|11
|14
|Catella
|12
|15
|EY
|13
|7
|Nordanö (former Leimdörfer)
|14
|12
|KPMG
|15
|20
|Ober-Haus (Realia Group)
|16
|10
|PricewaterhouseCoopers
|17
|36
|RE/MAX
|18
|45
|Century 21
|19=