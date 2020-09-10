Real Estate Survey 2020: Global Results Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print



© 2020 Euromoney

Results Index Global Advisers and Consultants

Global Banks

Global Developers

Global Investment Managers



Advisers and Consultants: Overall 2020 2019 Company 1 1 Cushman & Wakefield 2 2 CBRE 3 4 JLL 4 3 Colliers International 5 5 Savills 6 12 Knight Frank 7 9 Newsec 8 11 Accenture 9 6 Pangea Property Partners 10 8 Deloitte 11 14 Catella 12 15 EY 13 7 Nordanö (former Leimdörfer) 14 12 KPMG 15 20 Ober-Haus (Realia Group) 16 10 PricewaterhouseCoopers 17 36 RE/MAX 18 45 Century 21 19=

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

Already a user?