Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 Central and Eastern Europe winners revealed

UniCredit has been named the best bank in Central and Eastern Europe for 2020 in Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence.

Under Team 23, the new four-year strategic plan devised by UniCredit chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier, CEE has been highlighted as one of two ‘growth engines’ – along with CIB – for the Italian group.

The bank has kept its focus firmly on its core corporate and small and medium-sized enterprise clientele in the region, a strategy that is paying off.

“As well as maintaining leading transaction services, advisory and markets franchises, the Italian group has shown consistent appetite for putting its balance sheet to work across the region,” Euromoney said.