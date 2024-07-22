Awards for Excellence: Best international bank in Korea – Citi

Citi saw impressive growth over 2023 with revenue growth of 16% year on year.

One notable transaction was a syndicated loan agreement with HanaMicron in February 2023 to support international investments for semiconductor back-end processes. As the sole coordinator, Citi worked with the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-Sure) to provide the $200 million syndicated facility.

Additionally, the bank launched a digital forum for its corporate clients where it shared insights on the digital market and presented overseas business opportunities to Korea’s leading digital companies during the Korea Digital Leaders’ Summit 2023.