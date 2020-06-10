Euromoney Podcasts: Money and the Moonshot

Space isn’t cheap. Between 1960 and 1973, the United States spent $28 billion to land men on the Moon. That’s $288 billion when adjusted for inflation. The space investment market today is $360 billion and could grow to $2.7 trillion by 2045. In this two-part podcast we explore the history and the expansion of the private sector and venture capital into space exploration, with insights from Nasa’s chief economist, Alexander MacDonald; Apollo astronaut, Bill Anders; CEO of the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, Mary Lynne Dittmar; venture capitalist and Space X and Tesla board director, Steve Jurvetson, and more…

