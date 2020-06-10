The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Sponsored Content

Euromoney Podcasts: Money and the Moonshot

June 10, 2020
Share
money&moonshot.jpg

In this two-part podcast, we explore the history and expansion of the private sector and venture capital into space exploration, including insights from Nasa’s chief economist, Alexander MacDonald; Apollo astronaut, Bill Anders; CEO of the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, Mary Lynne Dittmar; and venture capitalist and Space X and Tesla board director, Steve Jurvetson.

Space isn’t cheap. Between 1960 and 1973, the United States spent $28 billion to land men on the Moon. That’s $288 billion when adjusted for inflation. The space investment market today is $360 billion and could grow to $2.7 trillion by 2045. In this two-part podcast we explore the history and the expansion of the private sector and venture capital into space exploration, with insights from Nasa’s chief economist, Alexander MacDonald; Apollo astronaut, Bill Anders; CEO of the Coalition for Deep Space Exploration, Mary Lynne Dittmar; venture capitalist and Space X and Tesla board director, Steve Jurvetson, and more…



MM-podcast-780

Visit the Money and the Moonshot page to listen to the full series, or 

     spotify      apple      google



Disclaimer: This podcast is for information purposes only and does not constitute legal or other advice.





Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree