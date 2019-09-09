Euromoney Podcasts: Treasury and Turbulence

9 September, 2019

Artificial intelligence has the ability to transform the way we make payments. As such, banks and payment platforms are increasingly leveraging this type of technology to help them streamline a number of time consuming processes, especially when it comes to compliance.

But how does it work and what are the main challenges to the implementation of tech in payments? Euromoney explores the issues in this episode of Treasury and Turbulence, 'Redefining payments with AI'.