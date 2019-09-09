Euromoney Podcasts: Treasury and Turbulence
Stories of corporate treasury innovating to mitigate external threats.
In this series, Euromoney examines how treasurers battle risk and defend company interests – sometimes under impossible conditions. From world wars, to geo-political risks, to cyber-crime, these are just some of the travails of the corporate treasurer in the past, present and future.
Episode six: Redefining payments with AI
9 September, 2019
Artificial intelligence has the ability to transform the way we make payments. As such, banks and payment platforms are increasingly leveraging this type of technology to help them streamline a number of time consuming processes, especially when it comes to compliance.
But how does it work and what are the main challenges to the implementation of tech in payments? Euromoney explores the issues in this episode of Treasury and Turbulence, 'Redefining payments with AI'.
