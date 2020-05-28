The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Euromoney Podcasts: There is a tech solution for everything in ESG

May 28, 2020
Big data, satellite feeds from space and social media platforms is just some of the technology changing corporate disclosure. In this episode, we will be looking at the tech innovations that are helping corporates map their supply chain and influence environmental social and governance (ESG) goals on the way.

Visit the Treasury and Turbulence podcast page to listen to the full series, or listen on

Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts

