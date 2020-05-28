Euromoney Podcasts: There is a tech solution for everything in ESG

Big data, satellite feeds from space and social media platforms is just some of the technology changing corporate disclosure. In this episode, we will be looking at the tech innovations that are helping corporates map their supply chain and influence environmental social and governance (ESG) goals on the way.

