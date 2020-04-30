The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Euromoney Podcasts: The best sources of ESG information are the workers

April 30, 2020
In the latest series of Treasury and Turbulence, Euromoney will examine where Sustainable Finance in the supply chain holds up, and where it falls down.

In this episode, we focus on the disconnect between the factories where clothes are made and the biggest investment houses where those suits are worn.  With corporates under constant pressure to increase profits, how seriously do they take their codes of conduct – and should institutional investors be doing more to put pressure on corporates to improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals


Visit the Treasury and Turbulence podcast page to listen to the full series


