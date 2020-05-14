The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Sponsored Content

Euromoney Podcasts: ESG ratings… it’s a bit of a zoo

May 14, 2020
Share
T&Tpodcastlogo.jpg

Over $30 trillion has been invested in environmental social and governance (ESG) themed assets. With over 600 ESG rankings and ratings and over 4,000 ESG key performance indicators, standardization has never been more important. But who decides on ESG standards in the corporate supply chain and how can banks help corporate treasurers navigate this evolving market?

Over $30 trillion has been invested in environmental social and governance (ESG) themed assets.  With over 600 ESG rankings and ratings and over 4,000 ESG key performance indicators, standardization has never been more important. But who decides on ESG standards in the corporate supply chain and how can banks help corporate treasurers navigate this evolving market?



Visit the Treasury and Turbulence podcast page to listen to the full series, or 

     spotify        apple podcasts        google play






Disclaimer: This podcast is for information purposes only and does not constitute legal or other advice.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree