Euromoney Podcasts: Can ESG goals survive the Covid-19 pandemic?

April 30, 2020
The world as we know it has turned on its head. Reeling from Covid-19, supply chains have fractured beyond recognition and firms globally are scrambling to stay afloat in order to get goods to market. But as the lockdown continues, are companies cutting corners – and putting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals aside – at the expense of their workers? The same workers who will be vital once the recovery begins?

Visit the Treasury and Turbulence podcast page to listen to the full series, or 

