The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Ukraine’s banking law: a step forward, but not a leap

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
May 28, 2020
Share

A new law prohibiting the return of banks to their former owners will unlock international funding for Ukraine. But is it really the game changer some are claiming?

lfp-banner-CEE-780x168

Ukraine has a new banking law. On May 21, with much fanfare, president Volodymyr Zelensky finally put his signature on the bill, which had been in the works since last autumn. His supporters, and many of Ukraine’s international backers, hailed it as a big step in the country’s reform process.

So, what is the new law, and why was it so important?

Briefly, it addresses the question of bank resolution, which has been a hot topic in Ukraine since the Maidan revolution of 2014.

In the following three years, more than half of the country’s 180 banks were closed as part of a clean-up of the sector and one – market leader PrivatBank, owned by Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov – was nationalized.


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree