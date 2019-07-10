The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE's best bank for advisory 2019: Rothschild & Co

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Rothschild & Co
 wins the award for best bank for advisory by virtue of the unrivalled breadth and depth of its CEE franchise

In the 12 months to the end of March, the firm advised on more M&A transactions in the region than any of its investment banking rivals, with 16 announced transactions and a total deal volume of $5 billion, according to Dealogic.

The standout deal of the period was Sanofi’s €1.9 billion disposal of Prague-based generics arm Zentiva to Advent International, which saw Rothschild act as financial adviser to Sanofi on all issues related to the carve-out of a fully integrated business unit.

Other notable M&A mandates included advising BNP Paribas on its acquisition of Raiffeisen Bank Polska, helping Mid Europa Partners sell cable-car operator Polskie Koleje Linowe to the Polish state development fund, PFR, and acting for UFG and Gazprombank on their $225 million disposal of a 95.14%

