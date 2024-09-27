The world’s best bank for FX algos: Barclays

During the review period, Barclays’ focus in the FX algo space has been on enhancing its client experience by improving overall algo performance and increasing platform flexibility to facilitate targeted algo customization. This client-centric approach resulted in the further broadening and refinement of its BARX Gator algo suite. Added to this, Barclays’ established franchise, adaptability and deep infrastructure interconnectivity contribute to the current reputation and standing in the market of the algo offering. The bank’s global teams, quants, and dedicated resources ensure continuous optimization and deliver top-tier, tailored solutions to its clients.

Barclays’ diverse and highly regarded suite of passive and aggressive algorithms differentiates it in the market. This year, the bank’s key focus has been on enhancing its Gator Float, which tracks market price movements while minimizing the amount of spread paid. Significant performance improvements were achieved through better internalization and order rating. In addition, by curating liquidity and offering bespoke solutions, the bank has streamlined its customer experience and reduced manual inputs, leading to greater efficiency.