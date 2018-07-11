The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Latin America's best bank transformation 2018: HSBC Mexico

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018

This award goes to HSBC for its transformation of HSBC Mexico. As Euromoney has reported a number of times in recent years, the weak performance of the bank – coupled with the wider strategic retreat of the bank from some Latin American retail markets – had led to expectations that it would be sold.

Instead, the bank changed its management, its strategy and its fortunes. Juan Parma, head of retail banking and wealth management for Latin America, was relocated from São Paulo after being closely involved in the sale of that country’s business to Bradesco.

Nuno Matos

Parma says the key difference in making HSBC Mexico a viable business, as opposed to that in Brazil, was that the bank already had decent scale.

