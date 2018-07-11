Western Europe's best bank for wealth management 2018: Credit Suisse

Awards for Excellence 2018

In western Europe, one bank stands out for its expertise in meeting the needs of high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth individuals – Credit Suisse, western Europe’s best bank for wealth management. Credit Suisse’s private banking revenues in western Europe recorded double digit growth in 2017 and it has enjoyed nine consecutive quarters of positive net new assets across all countries in the region.

Entrepreneurs are its focus, and – unlike most of its peers – Credit Suisse brings the power of its whole bank to these clients in a fully integrated way. Its CIO office and house view, for example, is the same for both the private bank and the investment bank.