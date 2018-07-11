The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best bank for wealth management 2018: Credit Suisse

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018

 AfE-2018-logo-196

 © 2018 Euromoney


Regional awards

View full 2018 results

In western Europe, one bank stands out for its expertise in meeting the needs of high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth individuals – Credit Suisse, western Europe’s best bank for wealth management. Credit Suisse’s private banking revenues in western Europe recorded double digit growth in 2017 and it has enjoyed nine consecutive quarters of positive net new assets across all countries in the region.

Entrepreneurs are its focus, and – unlike most of its peers – Credit Suisse brings the power of its whole bank to these clients in a fully integrated way. Its CIO office and house view, for example, is the same for both the private bank and the investment bank.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree