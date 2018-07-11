The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

Western Europe's best for transaction services 2018: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018


Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s operations in western Europe over the last year have seen the bank develop its own structure to keep pace in a market that is both exciting and volatile, making it western Europe’s best bank for transaction services. 

BAML covers each aspect of the treasurer’s business, taking into account the impact of evolving technology and regulations, while helping them to optimize their business at a time when treasurers are awash with liquidity. BAML’s focus on developing Europe has paid off, with a 22% increase in revenues for global transaction services EMEA in the last year. 

Clients are seeking greater insight into their liquidity positions.



