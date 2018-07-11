Western Europe's best for transaction services 2018: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Awards for Excellence 2018

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s operations in western Europe over the last year have seen the bank develop its own structure to keep pace in a market that is both exciting and volatile, making it western Europe’s best bank for transaction services.

BAML covers each aspect of the treasurer’s business, taking into account the impact of evolving technology and regulations, while helping them to optimize their business at a time when treasurers are awash with liquidity. BAML’s focus on developing Europe has paid off, with a 22% increase in revenues for global transaction services EMEA in the last year.

Clients are seeking greater insight into their liquidity positions.