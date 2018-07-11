The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

North America's best bank for advisory 2018: Morgan Stanley

July 11, 2018
Share

Awards for Excellence 2018

AfE-2018-logo-196

© 2018 Euromoney 

Regional awards 

View full 2018 results 

Some banks make a virtue of being able to coordinate big balance sheet commitments quickly while also offering a broad product suite. Others have, by necessity, a more selective approach to capital commitment but excel in the advisory work that fosters a strategic partnership with a client, as well as leading to key roles in capital markets transactions. Morgan Stanley is an example of the latter and is North America’s best bank for advisory.

Advice is at the heart of everything Morgan Stanley does for its investment banking and capital markets clients. And it is an engine driven by Susie Huang that fired well in the period under review, underpinning our selection of the firm as North America’s best investment bank.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree