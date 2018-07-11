North America's best bank for advisory 2018: Morgan Stanley

Awards for Excellence 2018

Some banks make a virtue of being able to coordinate big balance sheet commitments quickly while also offering a broad product suite. Others have, by necessity, a more selective approach to capital commitment but excel in the advisory work that fosters a strategic partnership with a client, as well as leading to key roles in capital markets transactions. Morgan Stanley is an example of the latter and is North America’s best bank for advisory.

Advice is at the heart of everything Morgan Stanley does for its investment banking and capital markets clients. And it is an engine driven by Susie Huang that fired well in the period under review, underpinning our selection of the firm as North America’s best investment bank.