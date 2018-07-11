The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

North America's best bank for financing 2018: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

July 11, 2018
Awards for Excellence 2018

Big and clever, that is what you needed to be to be a leader in the financing business in the last 12 months, and no one achieved that combination better in the region than Bank of America Merrill Lynch, North America’s best bank for financing.

The bank, under head of global CIB Christian Meissner, topped the US debt capital markets league table for the period, according to Dealogic, but that product strength hardly tells the full story. It is a leader in investment-grade syndicated loans, private placements and is doing more IPOs and convertible bonds than in the recent past. But what captures the breadth of the bank’s platform is its roster of complex strategic financings.

