World's best bank in the emerging markets 2018: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Awards for Excellence 2018

Those who have followed the story of Kotak Mahindra Bank, from its foundation as a broking and leasing business in 1986, through its joint venture with Goldman Sachs in 1995, know it best as an investment bank. But it has gone through a considerable evolution, particularly in the 10 years since the global financial crisis, and today stands as a fully fledged banking and financial services house with a keen eye for opportunity.

“When we got our banking licence in 2003, we were known largely for our investment banking business,” recalls Dipak Gupta, joint managing director of Kotak Mahindra.