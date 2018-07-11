The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank in the emerging markets 2018: Kotak Mahindra Bank

July 11, 2018
This year, for first time, Euromoney recognizes an Indian bank in a global category, applauding a model that has impressed greatly over the years.

Those who have followed the story of Kotak Mahindra Bank, from its foundation as a broking and leasing business in 1986, through its joint venture with Goldman Sachs in 1995, know it best as an investment bank. But it has gone through a considerable evolution, particularly in the 10 years since the global financial crisis, and today stands as a fully fledged banking and financial services house with a keen eye for opportunity.

“When we got our banking licence in 2003, we were known largely for our investment banking business,” recalls Dipak Gupta, joint managing director of Kotak Mahindra.

