Awards

World's best bank for public-sector clients 2018: HSBC

July 11, 2018
Whether in Europe, Africa, Latin America, China or the Middle East, in advisory, liability management or financing, HSBC seems to have been present everywhere in the public sector in 2017 and 2018.

Awards for Excellence 2018

When it comes to the big themes in the public sector over the last 12 months – Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the booming green finance market and the effects of rising rates and an appreciating dollar on sovereign borrowers – HSBC seems to be right in the middle of it all. More importantly, the bank is connecting the dots.

Take Egypt. The bank has played an important part in the country’s economic comeback since the IMF granted it a three-year $12 billion extended funding facility in 2016.

