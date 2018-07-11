World's best bank for advisory 2018: Goldman Sachs

Awards for Excellence 2018

Goldman Sachs may be going through a rather messy change of leadership as it strives to build new revenues in consumer lending and financing to compensate for declining and volatile markets revenues. Tellingly, however, even its fiercest rivals are not celebrating yet.

“They may have lost some franchise bankers, but I’ve heard Goldman Sachs written off several times over the decades,” says one. “And look where they are.”

As usual, the firm is right at the top of the M&A advisory league tables. For full-year 2017, Dealogic counts global M&A revenue at Goldman of $2.6