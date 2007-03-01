The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Structured finance market round up: Craighead returns to JPMorgan

By Louise Bowman
March 01, 2007
Brad Craighead is returning to JPMorgan to run asset-backed origination in Europe. He will report to Oldrich Masek, head of the European securitization product group at the US bank, and will be responsible for the bank’s relationships with issuers.

Craighead is a securitization veteran with more than 20 years in the business. He worked at JPMorgan for nearly 14 years and held the role of European head of ABS syndication and trading but left in April 2005 to run the European arm of US mortgage originator Countrywide Securities. Countrywide opened its European branch two years ago to distribute US product and was also expected to start originating non-US mortgages but never did.

