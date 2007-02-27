The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Structured finance: JPMorgan, Lehman at vanguard of CPDOs

By Louise Bowman
February 27, 2007
Cairn Capital is on the road marketing the first managed constant proportion debt obligation. The deal, which is structured by JPMorgan, seeks to offer investors an improvement on static CPDOs and is proof of the rapid evolution in the product.

Investors say that Cairn – an asset manager set up by former JPMorgan banker Tim Frost – believes that it can add value by managing the roll, and by not being fully levered at launch. The early versions of CPDOs start with 15 times leverage. The concern of some is that when the credit market deteriorates there could be substantial mark-to-market downside. These deals should perform fine in a mean-reverting scenario but might not otherwise.

Also there has been concern that static CPDOs could be subject to a lot of volatility going through the index roll. JPMorgan has altered leverage ratios – the structure’s leverage is capped at 12 – and the speed at which it levers up and levers down.

