Awards

Global Best structured product house: BNP Paribas

July 13, 2006
The French bank has taken the lead in developing structured notes and innovating in products linked to inflation, FX rates and equity.

Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2006

French banks BNP Paribas and SG Corporate and Investment Banking have arguably carved out a niche in the past decade as the leading players in structured product innovation.

