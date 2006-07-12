Global Best structured product house: BNP Paribas
The French bank has taken the lead in developing structured notes and innovating in products linked to inflation, FX rates and equity.
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2006
|Also shortlisted in this category:
Deutsche Bank
Société Générale