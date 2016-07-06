The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for CSR 2016: JPMorgan Chase

July 06, 2016
Not only does JPMorgan Chase invest its own philanthropic dollars more broadly across the world than any other bank, it also puts its financial expertise to work to help solve global social and environmental issues.

It used to be that corporate social responsibility in financial institutions was limited to the corporate level; firms spent their philanthropic dollars, engaged with local communities and that was it.

Now there is a realization that financial institutions can play a pivotal role in helping to solve the world’s most important issues. Whether it is in interaction with clients, products created by the investment bank, research, or investment policy, CSR is now becoming ingrained in every part of a firm’s activities. Banks are tackling challenges as diverse as neighbourhood regeneration, climate change, youth unemployment, refugee crises, gender or race exclusion in the workplace and healthcare issues.

