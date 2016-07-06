World's best bank for CSR 2016: JPMorgan Chase

Awards for Excellence 2016

It used to be that corporate social responsibility in financial institutions was limited to the corporate level; firms spent their philanthropic dollars, engaged with local communities and that was it.

Now there is a realization that financial institutions can play a pivotal role in helping to solve the world’s most important issues. Whether it is in interaction with clients, products created by the investment bank, research, or investment policy, CSR is now becoming ingrained in every part of a firm’s activities. Banks are tackling challenges as diverse as neighbourhood regeneration, climate change, youth unemployment, refugee crises, gender or race exclusion in the workplace and healthcare issues.