Awards

Awards for Excellence 2016: Full results

July 06, 2016
Find details of all the winners of the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2016 here.

Awards for Excellence 2016 winners







Global winners


World's best bank 

World's best investment bank 

World's best bank for
financing 

World's best bank for advisory

World's best bank for
transaction services 

World's best bank for wealth management 

World's best bank for
corporates 

World's best bank for financial institutions

World's best bank for public
sector clients 

World's best bank in the emerging markets

World's best investment bank
in the emerging markets 

World's best bank for SMEs

World's best digital bank 

World's best bank for CSR

World's best bank
transformation 

World's best bank at adapting to the regulatory environment

World's best independent
investment bank 

World's best bank for markets

World's best bank for
diversity 

 Banker of the year

Regional and country winners


Africa 

Asia 

Central and Eastern Europe 

Latin America, Central America
and the Caribbean

Middle East  

North America

Western Europe

 

About the Awards for Excellence 

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence, launched in 1992 and now in its 25th year, were the first of their kind in the global financial publishing industry. The nature of the banking industry is changing, and this year we have made fundamental changes to the categories in our Awards for Excellence to reflect this. 

The main purposes of these changes are: to move away from awards based on individual product categories where other determinants of status and ability are readily available; to focus on banks/investment banks that can demonstrate an ability to deliver the different parts of their firms to meet clients’ needs and adapt to market and regulatory conditions, and to consider candidates for these awards that might not be global in scale, but are truly world class in the way they are run and in the services they deliver to clients. 

Euromoney’s award decisions are made by a committee of senior journalists, chaired by Euromoney’s editor, following the receipt of detailed submissions from market participants and extensive year-round research into the banking and capital markets in the region by our editors, journalists and research team. Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence cover global categories, best-in-class awards in all regions and the best banks in close to 100 countries around the world. 

Access the results 

