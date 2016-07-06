CEE's best bank for advisory 2016: Rothschild

Awards for Excellence 2016

Bumper M&A transactions have been a rarity in CEE over the past two years. Mid-market activity, however, has been brisk; instabilities in regional markets and still-high levels of state control continue to offer opportunities for advisory work on risk management, restructurings and privatizations.

On the public-sector side, Lazard is increasingly carving out a lucrative niche advising governments in CEE, with recent high-profile mandates including acting as sole adviser on Ukraine’s $19 billion sovereign debt restructuring, acting for Slovenia in the sale of number two bank Nova KBM to Apollo Global Management and helping Azerbaijani state-owned firm Southern Gas Corridor to make its bond market debut.





For private-sector work, Rothschild remains the go-to house in CEE and the winner of this year’s award for best bank for advisory.