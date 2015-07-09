Awards for Excellence 2015: Best financial technology innovation

Best financial technology innovation:

Algomi

Also shortlisted:

Standard Chartered's Straight2Bank Wallet

HSBC's AppGrid

That Euromoney’s financial technology innovation award goes to a non-bank is somewhat telling of how the financial industry is adapting to technology. Algomi’s Honeycomb technology is a perfect example of where outside players are essential in driving innovation in the banking sector. By its very nature the service Honeycomb offers could not be developed by banks, and it is helping bond dealers move to the inevitable broker model that awaits them and bond buyers to deal with the new paradigm of illiquidity.

Honeycomb allows an investor to set up bank facilitated and permissioned access to discreet information on live and historic bond flows. Seventy-five buy-side firms have already signed up since the end of 2014, and chief executive Stu Taylor says 70 more are in the process of joining.