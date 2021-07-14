Emirates NBD
It was the kind of year when solidity and stability mattered above all else, and Emirates NBD had both of those in spades. Under group chief executive Shayne Nelson, the Dubai-based lender is in pole position to benefit from a post-pandemic recovery, as a region of resource-rich nations, governed by ambitious leaders, seeks to diversify away from oil and gas.
Emirates NBD has excelled in all elements of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, from steps taken to protect the health of its employees to loan deferrals for its customers; but what really stands out is the bank’s commitment to its community.
The region’s banks used to be small, local and low-tech – many still are – but in the future they will be altogether different beasts.
Much has been said about the unfortunate timing of the Emirates NBD merger just before the global financial crisis, but what is often forgotten is just how challenging that merger would have been in any conditions.
If timing is everything, then Emirates NBD should be nothing. The merger that created the bank brought together two wholly dissimilar institutions, just as the global financial crisis brought Dubai to the brink of default. It has suffered ever since. Until now. Have Emirates NBD – and Dubai – really turned the corner?