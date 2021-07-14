Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
LATEST ARTICLES

  • AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE
    Shayne-Nelson-Emirates-NBD-Reuters-960.jpg
    Middle East’s best bank 2021: Emirates NBD
    It was the kind of year when solidity and stability mattered above all else, and Emirates NBD had both of those in spades. Under group chief executive Shayne Nelson, the Dubai-based lender is in pole position to benefit from a post-pandemic recovery, as a region of resource-rich nations, governed by ambitious leaders, seeks to diversify away from oil and gas.
    July 14, 2021
  • AWARDS
    Shayne Nelson, Emirates NBD
    Excellence in leadership in the Middle East 2020: Emirates NBD
    Emirates NBD has excelled in all elements of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, from steps taken to protect the health of its employees to loan deferrals for its customers; but what really stands out is the bank’s commitment to its community.
    July 15, 2020
  • BANKING
    falco_780
    Banking for a modern Middle East
    The region’s banks used to be small, local and low-tech – many still are – but in the future they will be altogether different beasts.
    Olivier Holmey, March 05, 2019
  • BANKING
    Shayne_Nelson _2-160x186
    Emirates NBD: Scale emerges from the culture clash
    Much has been said about the unfortunate timing of the Emirates NBD merger just before the global financial crisis, but what is often forgotten is just how challenging that merger would have been in any conditions.
    Chris Wright, March 10, 2015
  • BANKING
    Shayne Nelson Large
    Emirates NBD: Nelson’s milestone moment
    If timing is everything, then Emirates NBD should be nothing. The merger that created the bank brought together two wholly dissimilar institutions, just as the global financial crisis brought Dubai to the brink of default. It has suffered ever since. Until now. Have Emirates NBD – and Dubai – really turned the corner?
    Chris Wright, March 10, 2015

