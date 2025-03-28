Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Philippines’ best for family-office services – BPI Private Wealth

BPI Private Wealth has solidified its position as a leader in wealth management and legacy planning, demonstrating a strong commitment to securing the financial legacies of its clients.

Launched in 2023, the BPI Wealth Family Office is the first multi-family office in the Philippines, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to high net-worth families. It provides expertise in banking and investments, legal advisory, trust solutions, property administration and legacy planning, ensuring a seamless transition of wealth across generations.

BPI Wealth Family Office has conducted wealth planning discussions with 95 families, acquired new wealth management accounts worth P14 billion ($244 million) and is now managing 57 family office services.

BPI Private Wealth has also introduced first-in-market innovations, including wealth loans, discretionary fund models, and a dedicated private wealth hotline, further enhancing client experience and accessibility.