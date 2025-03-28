Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: India’s best for investment research – Aditya Birla Finance

Aditya Birla Finance has demonstrated strength in its investment research offering, leveraging innovation to drive growth and enhance portfolio performance.

One of the highlights over the review period was the launch of 14 new alternative investment strategies. These span multiple investment categories, including long-short equity, fixed income, private equity and late-stage venture capital, catering to clients looking for risk-adjusted returns beyond traditional equity markets. Alternative investments now account for around 24% of annual wealth management revenue.

Client acquisition is another key area of focus, with Aditya Birla conducting over 300 financial education workshops across its group companies in the past year. These sessions have served as a key entry point for new clients, who often transition from initial engagements into deeper wealth management relationships.

The firm also demonstrated a commitment to tech-driven investment research. Its advanced analytics framework integrates data from a range of domestic economic indicators to shape market views. It employs analytics tools to refine portfolio construction, segmenting investments into core and satellite allocations to enhance risk-adjusted returns.

Digital tools facilitate comprehensive product performance reviews, helping relationship managers identify portfolio gaps, assess asset correlations and optimise client holdings. A proprietary chatbot, integrated with WhatsApp, provides real-time research insights and portfolio updates, enhancing accessibility for clients.