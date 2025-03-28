Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Kazakhstan’s best private bank – FortePremier

FortePremier excels in providing exclusive private banking services to a range of clients, including entrepreneurs, business owners and public figures.

The bank’s asset and wealth management services encompass brokerage, securities portfolio management, Eurobonds, endowment life insurance, real estate advisory and tax consulting. Clients benefit from premium cards such as the Visa Infinite and Mastercard World Elite cards, which offer a wide array of privileges. The bank also offers high yield saving deposits and is the first financial institution in Kazakhstan to offer Lombard loans collateralised with securities.

FortePremier’s Nomad Club loyalty programme allows clients to earn miles with domestic carrier Air Astana, with premium cardholders enjoying free access to domestic airport lounges. Additional lifestyle services include travel insurance, concierge service and art advisory.

The bank runs the Future Leader Academy, preparing children aged 12 to 16 to inherit their parents’ businesses.