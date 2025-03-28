Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Kazakhstan’s best for digital solutions – FortePremier

FortePremier provides standout digital services to its clients in Kazakhstan, leveraging technology to make banking more accessible, efficient and client centric.

As the first and only bank in the country to open a dedicated round-the-clock call centre for premier clients, it demonstrates its commitment to accessibility. By providing assistance with everyday questions, the bank significantly enhances the client experience, ensuring that premier clients receive timely support whenever needed.

The bank also launched a digital service that allows clients to submit payment orders without needing to visit an office physically. This service, not yet offered by competitors, has been widely adopted.

Additionally, the bank introduced ForteForex, a digital service within its mobile app that enables clients to exchange currencies with no bank fees, providing flexibility, cost savings and convenience.