Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Romania’s best international private bank – Raiffeisen Private Banking

Raiffeisen Private Banking experienced significant financial growth over the review period, driven by enhancements to its product offering.

The bank’s assets under management increased by 9% between September 2023 and October 2024, reaching €1.6 billion, while gross income grew by 18% in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Supported by a team of 17 relationship managers and four regional sales managers, the bank manages a total client base of 2,716, marking a 5% increase during the review period.

Recent enhancements to the bank’s product offering included the launch of several new investment opportunities in 2024 – two corporate bonds and a structured note – which have collectively raised over €26 million through public offerings.

As the first Romanian bank to issue green bonds, Raiffeisen continues to lead in sustainable financing, with €1 billion in green and sustainability bonds issued over the past three years.

Another noteworthy achievement came in June 2024, when the bank reached a record high of €1 billion in investment products.