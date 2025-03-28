Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Australia’s best for family-office services – Mutual Trust

Mutual Trust excels in providing comprehensive family office services, helping many of Australia’s wealthiest families and individuals to manage their wealth effectively across generations.

With over 220 employees specialising in investment management, taxation, superannuation, succession planning, financial management, philanthropy and trustee services, Mutual Trust collaborates with clients to establish a shared vision and execute a family strategy for long-term wealth management.

Mutual Trust has leveraged its 100 years of experience, as well as research from the University of Adelaide, to develop the Mutual Trust Gemstone framework. This framework addresses financial prosperity, entrepreneurship, family unity and harmony, learning, engagement and fulfilment, and community impact.

The people, systems and processes within the bank support family enterprises in planning, managing, transferring and perpetuating wealth. Services span family advisory, governance, education, intergenerational wealth transfers, asset protection, philanthropy, financial administration, tax compliance and investment management.

In 2024, Mutual Trust launched the Rising Gen Leadership programme in partnership with Melbourne Business School. The programme features immersive workshops, masterclasses, coaching and a unique peer community, allowing participants to engage in open discussions about family, business and leadership.