Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Australia’s best for investment research – Westpac Private Bank

In the past year, Westpac Private Bank has introduced several initiatives to provide clients with leading insights and research across various domains, including property, global investments and macroeconomic trends.

To help clients enhance their property knowledge, the bank partnered with CoreLogic to create the inaugural Australian Prestige Property Report – the first of its kind in Australia. The report helps clients to make informed property purchase decisions, identifying Australia's most coveted locations for prestige property sales and exploring high net-worth clients' investment behaviours and preferred locations. It also analyses expected yields and potential capital appreciation for their property purchases.

The bank hosts regular economic briefing webinars featuring the bank’s chief investment officer and chief economist. These sessions cover key macro trends, market movements, interest rates, commodity environments, geopolitical opportunities and risks, as well as local updates, such as the impact of Federal budget announcements.

In December 2023, the bank launched the Curated Summer Reading Guide for clients, featuring long-format articles from 1843 Magazine, the Economist, CEO Magazine and the bank’s own thought leaders. The guide aims to provide clients with valuable insights and support their investment decisions.