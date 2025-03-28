Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Thailand’s best for discretionary portfolio management – Kiatnakin Phatra Securities

Kiatnakin Phatra Securities has emerged as a leader in discretionary portfolio management (DPM) in Thailand, providing a client-centric and research-driven investment approach. Since 2020, the firm has focused on offshore strategies through its offshore mandate, offering clients a seamless solution for long-term global portfolio construction.

In 2024, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities conducted four strategic portfolio rebalances, optimising equity and credit exposure. Nearly 90% of managed investment accounts showed positive returns, with its global equity mandate delivering a 29.8% one-year return as of the end of September 2024. It also collaborated with asset managers to introduce unhedged fund options, addressing high hedging costs.

To support clients amid regulatory changes, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities launched a fee reduction promotion for onshore clients, enhanced digital capabilities and enabled online mandate viewing via its mobile app.

Transparency is ensured through regular performance reporting and clear communication. With rapidly growing assets under management, particularly in the onshore wealth demographic, Kiatnakin Phatra Securities continues to set new standards in Thailand’s DPM space.