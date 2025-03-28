Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Taiwan’s best for digital solutions – E.SUN Bank

E.SUN Bank made tangible steps on its technological transformation journey through a range of important investments. The bank’s global rebalancing advisory core engine service, Grace, is a system that evaluates the risk profile of individual client portfolios in seconds, analysing factors such as individual product risks, issuer and product concentrations, and overall asset allocation.

Leveraging insights from investment researchers and product experts, the system provides personalised asset management advice, significantly streamlining workflow. Its introduction cut the amount of time financial advisers spend preparing investment proposals by 87%, cutting preparation from two hours to just 15 minutes.

E.SUN also introduced its highly innovative Wealth Management Express (WME) service. Integrated in its mobile banking application, WME enables clients to perform wealth management activities seamlessly and around the clock. It supports real-time personalised asset allocation notifications, offers nearly 4,000 investment products for trading and simplifies transactions to a single click. It addresses the demands of modern digital wealth management, significantly improving efficiency and enhancing client satisfaction.

E.SUN also launched its AI Selection of Fund service. This AI-based model evaluates client preferences and generates customised fund recommendations within seven seconds. Transactions can be executed speedily online, ensuring investors experience superior levels of efficiency in managing their assets digitally.