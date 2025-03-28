Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Taiwan’s best for sustainability – E.SUN Bank

E.SUN Bank has demonstrated a sustained commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. The bank has taken an active international stance on sustainable finance. In 2024, the bank’s chairman, Joseph Huang, was a delegate to COP29 in Baku, where he delivered a speech entitled ‘Beyond Finance: Leadership and Partnership,’ highlighting the bank’s commitment to climate finance.

Domestically, E.SUN has hosted the ESG Sustainable Initiative for four years, and in its latest edition, the initiative attracted participation from over 160 companies, including 26 hospitals and medical centres, all united in a commitment to energy savings and carbon reduction aligned with the bank’s 2050 net-zero emissions goal.

In green finance, E.SUN is a product innovator. It ranks first among Taiwan-based banks in sustainability bond issuance and recently became the first financial institution to issue ESG-linked structured financial bonds, specifically for high-asset clients. It also introduced Taiwan’s first ESG indicator-linked structured product, with plans for additional offerings.

On the social front, E.SUN channels financial success into long-term community impact. Since 2007, it has donated 0.3% of transaction fees from World Card client purchases. These funds have financed the construction of around 200 libraries, distributing over 450,000 books and reaching more than 150,000 children. Its Malavi project has developed 18 hectares of organic farmland for indigenous communities.