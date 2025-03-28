Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Taiwan’s best private bank – CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank delivered strong financial performance across private banking during the awards period. Its Private Privilege service, targeting ultra-high net-worth clients, saw assets under management grow 22%, with revenues up 35%, while the Private Plus segment, targeting high net-worth clients, saw revenues rise 41%. Wealth management fees surged 49%, while fee-based assets under management in investment platform services increased by 26%.

The bank’s offshore international private banking segment also posted strong gains, with a 26% growth in assets under management and a 30% jump in revenues. Wealth management fees in this segment rose 45%, while its investment platform saw assets under management grow 39%.

CTBC also significantly upgraded its product offerings, launching a Portfolio Insight Engine, which provides intuitive asset allocation insights. And in December, the bank debuted a new diagnostic service for insurance policies in the CTBC Home Bank app, giving clients seamless access to and management of their insurance portfolios.

CTBC also introduced Wealth Chat and the Next Best Offer tool, which empower relationship managers with digital communication and reporting capabilities.