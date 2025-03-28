Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Taiwan’s best for next-gen – CTBC Bank

CTBC Bank deepened its role in empowering future leaders through impactful education, strategic partnerships and hands-on professional development.

Its flagship Family Wealth Governance Academy continued to expand its impact in 2024 with a series of seminars designed to equip the next generation with practical skills in business growth, leadership and organisational development.

These efforts have been well received, with a 95% satisfaction rate recorded, demonstrating the programme’s effectiveness in strengthening intergenerational wealth transition. In collaboration with the Taiwan Institute of Directors, the bank broadened its offering by fostering leadership and strategic thinking among next gen clients. It also introduced corporate internship programmes aimed at enhancing professional readiness and real-world business exposure for future leaders.