Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Taiwan’s best for family-office services – CTBC Bank

A trailblazer in Taiwan’s family office space, CTBC Bank sets new standards in client engagement, governance advisory and intergenerational legacy planning.

The bank has made significant strides in family office services through its pioneering virtual family office service, which was the first of its kind in Taiwan when it was launched in 2020.

CTBC Bank serves more than 100 ultra-high net-worth clients with a dual focus on wealth planning and family governance. Educational initiatives such as its Family Wealth Governance Summit and an online-only lecture series enhanced client engagement.

Its practical impact is demonstrated by its recent support of a client, with CTBC Bank bridging generational communication gaps, initiating succession discussions and structuring family governance. The bank facilitated asset consolidation, brought in expert advisers and promoted social contribution, ensuring a sustainable legacy for the client’s successors.