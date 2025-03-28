Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Hong Kong’s best for sustainability – Bank of East Asia

Bank of East Asia (BEA) is a leader in sustainable banking for its private banking customers, setting new standards for environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership and green finance in Hong Kong. With a commitment to transparency, innovation and responsible banking, BEA has integrated ESG principles across its operations, governance and investment strategies.

Through its green and sustainable finance framework, Bank of East Asia actively supports clients in aligning their investment portfolios with ESG goals. As of October 2024, BEA offers 54 Securities and Futures Commission-stamped green funds and a dedicated ESG advisory service to help clients build sustainable investment strategies.

In the review period, Bank of East Asia became the first Chinese member of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, reinforcing its dedication to emission reduction in key sectors. By embedding sustainability in its core offering, BEA leads the way in green finance, ESG transparency and responsible banking, making a lasting impact on the financial landscape.