Private banking awards national winners 2025: Canada

Best private bank: RBC Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management's unique expertise, innovative solutions and client-centric approach make it the leader in private banking in Canada. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of banking, investment, trust and wealth management solutions, overseeing more than C$4.2 trillion ($2.92 trillion) in total assets under administration and more than C$1.2 trillion in assets under management, as of the end of September 2024. Private wealth clients are supported by a dedicated team of over 6,200 financial consultants, advisers, private bankers and trust officers.

RBC Wealth Management’s client-first strategy and holistic wealth planning sees it provide tailored solutions to its private banking clients, including investment management, banking and credit, estate and trust services, and charitable giving. This comprehensive offering has solidified its status as the industry leader in Canada, with the largest market share of high-net-worth assets.

