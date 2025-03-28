Private banking awards national winners 2025: Finland

Best private bank: OP Financial Group

As the largest asset manager in Finland, with services available in more than100 domestic locations and a 31% market share in private banking, OP Financial Group has a strong presence in the Finnish market.

The bank is the largest domestic provider of discretionary portfolio management (DPM) services, seeing record growth in DPM mandates and net fee income in 2024. During the same period, the group’s family office saw all-time-high net sales and a record number of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients hop on board. The bank’s family-office services focus on providing UHNW clients with institutional-level wealth planning, succession strategies, real estate, insurance and financing.

In terms of alternative investments, the group is the first wealth manager in Finland to launch a closed-end European long-term investment fund (ELTIF) under new regulations. It also stands out as Finland’s leading provider of alternative products for non-professional clients, managing six funds for non-professional investors and 10 funds for professional investors.