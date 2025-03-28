Private banking awards national winners 2025: Norway

Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Norway

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: DNB Private Banking

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

With an extensive range of products tailored to ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, family offices and next-gen clients, DNB Private Banking has a strong and growing presence in the Norwegian market.

As the largest private banking institution in Norway, the bank managed assets totalling NOK343 billion ($32.5 billion) as at the end of September 2024, up 37% year-on-year.

The bank provides a comprehensive array of services, including wealth management, financing, legal expertise, advice on the sale and purchase of companies, and international private banking. It excels as a one-stop-shop for investment solutions across all asset classes, offering both discretionary management and day-to-day advisory services. Clients can choose from a range of products, including bonds, fixed income, private equity and real estate.

Dedicated teams, comprising private bankers, credit advisers, investment officers and legal experts, deliver bespoke solutions for UHNW and family-office clients.

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardNordics and Baltics
