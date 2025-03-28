Private banking awards national winners 2025: Colombia

Best private bank: Davivienda

Davivienda’s dedication to resilience, innovation and sustainability over the review period ensures it remains the leading Colombian private bank. By integrating cutting-edge digital solutions with robust environmental and social initiatives, Davivienda is shaping a more prosperous, inclusive and green future for Colombia.

Despite a turbulent 2023 marked by global and local economic challenges, Davivienda demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability. Amid reduced credit demand and supply during the review period, Davivienda fortified its financial stability through enhanced credit portfolio management, optimised funding structures, and diversified income streams, showcasing its unwavering commitment to clients and stakeholders.

The bank’s financial performance reflects its solid foundation. Davivienda serves 23.6 million clients across Colombia and Central America. Notable review-period milestones include the acquisition of Epayco.com to enhance payment solutions and the migration of Central American operations to Holding Davivienda Internacional, streamlining regional management.

Sustainability